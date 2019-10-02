e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

FYJC admissions: Another round planned as over 1 lakh seats lie vacant

As per the data shared by the state education department, over 1 lakh seats still lie vacant in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after seven admission rounds. While colleges have started their academic session from August 30, those who get admission now will be accommodated

education Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:05 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
file
file(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Nearly three months after the state education department started he admission process for first-year junior college(FYJC), it is far from getting over. After the third round of first-come first-served (FCFS) admissions concluded this week, the education department has now planned yet another round.

“There are still a considerable number of vacant seats and a few students have still not been able to get admission into any college. Most of these students are repeaters who have cleared their Class 10 exams in August. We are thus planning to have another round of admissions for such students,” said an official from the state education department.

As per the data shared by the state education department, over 1 lakh seats still lie vacant in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after seven admission rounds. While colleges have started their academic session from August 30, those who get admission now will be accommodated. Extra classes will be conducted for these students. The education department is yet to come up with a detailed data on stream wise vacancies.

Colleges however said that with elections and Diwali vacations approaching soon, accommodating newly joined students would be a tough task. “We have almost finished the first unit test syllabus for existing students. It would be a tough task to take out teaching days to conduct classes for these students. Besides, they would also have to be oriented to the college in the short time that we would get,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Officials at the education department said that a schedule for the additional admission round would be declared soon. “We will come up with a timetable soon. Students will be given time to fill their application forms and apply against vacant seats in colleges,” said the official. The schedule is expected to be out on the official admission website by next week.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:05 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News