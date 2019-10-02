FYJC admissions: Another round planned as over 1 lakh seats lie vacant

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:05 IST

Nearly three months after the state education department started he admission process for first-year junior college(FYJC), it is far from getting over. After the third round of first-come first-served (FCFS) admissions concluded this week, the education department has now planned yet another round.

“There are still a considerable number of vacant seats and a few students have still not been able to get admission into any college. Most of these students are repeaters who have cleared their Class 10 exams in August. We are thus planning to have another round of admissions for such students,” said an official from the state education department.

As per the data shared by the state education department, over 1 lakh seats still lie vacant in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after seven admission rounds. While colleges have started their academic session from August 30, those who get admission now will be accommodated. Extra classes will be conducted for these students. The education department is yet to come up with a detailed data on stream wise vacancies.

Colleges however said that with elections and Diwali vacations approaching soon, accommodating newly joined students would be a tough task. “We have almost finished the first unit test syllabus for existing students. It would be a tough task to take out teaching days to conduct classes for these students. Besides, they would also have to be oriented to the college in the short time that we would get,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Officials at the education department said that a schedule for the additional admission round would be declared soon. “We will come up with a timetable soon. Students will be given time to fill their application forms and apply against vacant seats in colleges,” said the official. The schedule is expected to be out on the official admission website by next week.

