FYJC admissions: Apply under SEBC, EWS quotas by July 4

After the Bombay high court (HC) upheld reservations for Marathas under the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) categories, students have till July 4 to edit their online application forms if they wish to apply under the quota to the junior colleges of their choice. So far, very few applicants have availed of the two new quotas.

Students from these categories can edit their entries for caste in part 1 of the form and would not have to submit any documentation at the time of applying, stated the education department on the admissions website. “Students can edit their registration forms by choosing the category in the drop-down menu and get the form approved by their school or at the guidance centre,” said an official from the state education department.

Those who make changes in their categories would have to fill part 2 of the form again. This means, students will have to fill out between 1 to 10 options of colleges in their forms. “We are hoping that a lot of students who were earlier enrolled under the general category, as they did not have the documents, would apply now under the categories as they will get three months to submit their documents,” said the official.

On Friday, the state government extended the application deadline for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions, stating that it had received very few applications under the newly-introduced SEBC and EWS quotas. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), only 2,548 students have applied under the SEBC quota against 15,531 seats. Under the EWS, 1,376 applications have been received against the quota of 12,923.

The process

Students who are from the SEBC or EWS category can reset their forms from their schools or guidance centres.

They would have the option of changing their category from the drop down menu in part 1 of the form.

The modified form would then be approved by the school/guidance centre.

Students who modify their category would have to fill college options in part 2 again.

After filling out the part 2, the form can be submitted.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 07:30 IST