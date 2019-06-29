FYJC admissions: Maharashtra state extends deadline

In the backdrop of the prevailing confusion over the reservation and difficulties in obtaining the required certificates for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, the state on Friday extended the deadline for filling first year junior college (FYJC) admission forms till July 4, from June 23.

Maratha students have got 12% reservation in education. Central government has announced 10% reservation in education and jobs in EWS category for people with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh.

School education minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the government has given an exemption of three months for submission of caste and income certificates at the time of admission to students from the two categories. The three rounds of admission will now be held between July 12 and August 1. The admissions in the special round will be announced on August 9.

According to the school education department, students from SEBC and EWS have applied in open category in the absence of certificates. Against 34,251 seats reserved under SEBC, the applications received online were just 4,557, while the applications under EWS were 2,600, against the 28,636 reserved seats in the state. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the applications received under SEBC are 2,548 against 15,531 seats, while under EWS, the applications received are 1,376 against the quota of 12,923.

“Most students either had not obtained the certificates or had no clarity about the reservation in the wake of the ongoing case in the HC. The process to get caste and income certificates is tedious and time consuming. We waited till the HC verdict to announce the extension,” said an official from the school education department.

The education department has taken back its decision of allowing ICSE students to enter the marks of only their first five subjects. “Students can either calculate the best of five scores or enter the marks of all seven subjects,” read a new directive. The forms of students can now be amended as per the new change.

College principals said the delay would mean late commencement of colleges. “With admissions going up to August, there is barely any time for us to orient new students, teach them and conduct their exams,” said a principal of a south Mumbai college. “The government should seriously have anticipated this change and made arrangements accordingly,” said Sangita Patil, a city-based parent.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 09:09 IST