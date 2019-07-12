Mumbai FYJC first merit list to release today: More seats, fewer aspirants might give students a relief

education

The first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be announced at 6pm today. “Students can log in to the admission website to find the colleges allotted to them. Those who wish to take admission in the college allotted to them can click on the ‘proceed to admission’ button. Students who have been allotted the college of their first preference will have to take admission there and will be out of the regular rounds after this,” said an official.

Approximately 2.11 lakh students submitted online applications for seats this year as opposed to 2.31 lakh students in 2018. Of these, 1.85 lakh students will be eligible for admissions in the general admission rounds that start today. There are 3.19 lakh seats across 849 junior colleges in the MMR.

After a dip in the pass percentage for secondary school certificate (SSC) this year, the education department allowed 98 prominent junior colleges in the MMR to increase their seats by 5-8%. Despite this, city colleges said that it was difficult to predict a trend in the cut-offs that will be announced. College principals said that although there will be additional seats, one cannot predict whether the cut-offs will be high. “Unlike every year, the trend is not clear before the list [is released] this year as there are more seats. Now it all depends on where the applications of top scorers are concentrated,” said Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College. The college closed its first merit list for Science at 88.4% and for Arts at 90.3% in 2018.

“With more seats in prominent colleges, more students will get the college of their choice. But with a lot of top scorers also coming in from the other boards, one cannot predict the exact trend in cut-offs right now,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College. Last year, the college closed its first merit list for Arts at 89.8% and for Commerce at 90.6% last year.

Admissions under the first merit list will take place between July 13 and 16.

FYJC Seats in MMR 2019

Arts 37071

Science 102409

Commerce 174046

HSVC 5660

TOTAL 319186

Applications for centralised admission process (not including quota and bifocal applications) 185477

Total applications 2019: 211968

Total applications 2018: 231140

90% and above: 16188

95% and above: 2974

Board wise applications (not including quota and bifocal applications)

SSC 168995

CBSE 5969

ICSE 7881

IGCSE 908

IB 07

NIOS 598

Other 1119

