GATE 2019 Admit Card releases today at 4 pm, check full schedule and details here

The wait is over for the candidates who were waiting for the GATE 2019 admit card.Candidates will be able to download the GATE 2019 admit card today at 4 pm.

IIT Madras which is conducting the GATE 2019 exam on its website gate.iitm.ac.in announced that the admit card will be released today evening at around 4 pm.

“Candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm),” the notice read.

IIT Madras has already released the exam schedule for the GATE 2019 exam on gate.iitm.ac.in. This year, the exam is scheduled for February 2019. It will commence on February 2 and conclude on February 10, 2019. GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts each day (morning and afternoon).

GATE 2019 admit card will be released on January 4, 2019. Candidates can download it from the official website of IIT Madras.

The GATE 2019 exam is an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam schedule.

A new paper of statistics has been added in GATE 2019 syllabus. Gate 2019 will be conducted in 24 papers and a candidate can appear only in one paper in any one session.

What’s new in GATE 2019?

Qualifying in GATE enables candidates to seek admission to or receive financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of science in all institutions supported by MHRD and other government agencies.

GATE tests the comprehensive understanding of candidates in various undergraduate subjects in engineering/technology/architecture and post-graduate level subjects in science.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 11:26 IST