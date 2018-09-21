GATE 2019: Last day to register without late fee extended to September 22

The last date for filling up the application form or registering for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 has been extended by one day to September 22, Saturday. A notification regarding this has been issued on the GATE 2019 website.

Candidates who want to apply from September 23 can do so by paying an increased fee. The last date to apply with the increased fee is October 1, 2018.

The application must be submitted online through GOAPS website appsgate.iitm.ac.in by paying the required application fee. All information regarding the application is available on the GOAPS website. GATE 2019 is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras this year. Earlier in the day, the GOAPS website had slowed down for a while, which seemed to be due to heavy rush of applicants.

The admit card will be released on January 4, 2019, for GATE 2019 to be held on February 2, 3, 9,10, The results will be announced on March 16, 2019.

A new paper of statistics has been added in GATE 2019 syllabus. Gate 2019 will be conducted in 24 papers and a candidate can appear only in one paper in any one session.

It is mandatory for students seeking admission or financial assistance to master’s programs and direct doctoral programs in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programs in relevant branches of science, in the institutions supported by the Union ministry of human resource development and other government agencies.

In some colleges and institutions, which admit students without the HRD ministry’s scholarship or assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Many public sector undertakings (PSUs) also use the GATE score in their recruitment process.

These PSUs include Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC),Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India among others.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 18:12 IST