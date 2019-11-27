e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

GATE 2020 schedule released at gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 schedule: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam schedule on its official website.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:30 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam schedule on its official website.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam schedule on its official website. (gate.iitd.ac.in)
         

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the exam schedule at gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations will be held in Forenoon session (9.30am to 12.30pm and afternoon session (2.30pm to 5.30pm).

According to the schedule, exams of IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 1, while the exams of CY, ME2, PI papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 2, while the exams of AE, AG, EC, GG papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of EE, EY, TF papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 8, while the exam of CS paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of CE1 paper will be held in the forenoon session on February 9, while the exams of CE2 paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

Here is the detailed schedule for GATE 2020 examination:

 

Note: Visit the official website of GATE 2020 for latest news and updates on the exam.

tags
top news
Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Hyundai Aura to make global debut on December 19
Hyundai Aura to make global debut on December 19
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News