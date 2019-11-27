GATE 2020 schedule released at gate.iitd.ac.in

education

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the exam schedule at gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 8, 9. The examinations will be held in Forenoon session (9.30am to 12.30pm and afternoon session (2.30pm to 5.30pm).

According to the schedule, exams of IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 1, while the exams of CY, ME2, PI papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 2, while the exams of AE, AG, EC, GG papers will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of EE, EY, TF papers will be held in the forenoon session on February 8, while the exam of CS paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

The exams of CE1 paper will be held in the forenoon session on February 9, while the exams of CE2 paper will be held in the afternoon session on the same day.

Here is the detailed schedule for GATE 2020 examination:

