Getting into the theory of the political reality around us in DU

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

In order to apply for the course, applicants must have an aggregate of 55% marks or more in either English or any one of the scheduled languages from List A1, and combination of best three other subjects from elective subjects of Lists A and B mentioned in the bulletin of information. One among the three subjects should be political science failing which a deduction of 1% will be imposed on the aggregate of the best four. Inclusion of any subject other than those given in Lists A and B in the best three will lead to a deduction of 2.5% per subject on the aggregate of the best four.

COURSE STRUCTURE

The undergraduate programme offered by the university helps in developing the political philosophy of students. There are 14 core papers which range from introducing students to understanding political theory to perspectives on international relations and world history. Along with understanding the constitutional government, democracy and political processes in India, students will also study Indian political thoughts, perspectives on public administration, political philosophy, and political processes and institutions in comparative perspective. The elective papers will allow students to choose from papers on nationalism in India, contemporary political economy, understanding Ambedkar, feminism: theory and practice, governance: issues and challenges, politics of globalization, and United Nations and global conflicts.

CAREER OPTIONS

Students are enabled to understand political theories and different contextual aspects. Thus, students can venture into public policy research, be legislative assistants, political consultants, get into political public relations, or pursue law, civil services, journalism, or get into government jobs. Students can also opt for research after completing their degree.

