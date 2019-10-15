e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Government needs to reconsider not funding private Institutions of Eminence, says C Raj Kumar

OP Jindal and Shiv Nadar universities were the private institutions recommended by a UGC expert committee for IoE status.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
OP Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar.
OP Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar. (jgls.ed.in)
         

The government needs to reconsider the idea of not granting funds to private institutions selected as Institutions of Eminence (IoE), said OP Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar on Monday.

OP Jindal and Shiv Nadar universities were the private institutions recommended by a UGC expert committee for IoE status. The HRD Ministry then wrote to Haryana and UP governments to pass a legislation to cease their private status and enable them to be considered as IoE-deemed universities.

Ten public IoEs will get Rs 1,000 crore each from the HRD Ministry to achieve world-class status but there will be no financial assistance to private IoEs.

“We believe that the government needs to reconsider the idea of not granting funding to private institutions selected as IoE. Similarly, as part of expanding the scope of the two per cent CSR spending, contributions made to public funded universities, IITs, national laboratories and autonomous bodies engaged in conducting research in science, technology, engineering and medicine has now been recognised by the government. The private institutions have been left out in that too,” Kumar said at a press conference here.

“While 40 per cent of the universities and 80 per cent of the colleges in the country belong to the private sector, there is a need to involve both private and public institutions for holistic development of the higher education sector,” he added.

Kumar, also proposed a 10-point growth and reform plan for indian universities to promote excellence and achieve global rankings.

“Global rankings have emerged as a dominant way of measuring their performance. There is today a serious debate on the need for Indian universities to be in the top 200 universities of the world and the urgency of seeking reforms that will pave the way for promoting excellence in higher education and research.

“It is important that Indian universities embrace the international rankings framework as well as international accreditation processes which will benchmark Indian universities with the world class universities in many countries,” he said.

Ashvin Fernandes, QS Ranking’s Regional Director for South Asia, said, “Indian universities need to talk about their achievements to build as strong a reputation as their research credentials”.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:31 IST

tags
top news
P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi DesignsGoogle Pixel 4
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News