Greater Noida Ragging: Class 10 student beat up by seniors for refusing to ‘salute’ them

A class 10 student of a private school in Greater Noida was allegedly thrashed by some seniors Friday, after he declined to “salute” them, prompting the police to lodge a non-cognisable report (NCR) in the matter.

The names of the victim and accused have been withheld to protect the identity of the minors in the report.

The incident took place Friday around 12 noon, outside a private school in Greater Noida’s Surajpurm, when the victim went to a stationery shop. The victim student claims he was intercepted by four senior students, who allegedly assaulted him with sticks and blunt objects. He said the same group of students had asked him to salute them in the morning and he had refused to do so.

“The class 12 boys were standing at the gate while my brother was entering the school. They stopped him and asked why he did not salute them, as they were seniors . Later, they asked him to one of their feet. When he declined, they threatened him of dire consequences. In the afternoon, they got an opportunity and assaulted him. My brother received injuries on his head due to the attack,” the victim’s elder brother said.

The victim student lives with his mother and his elder brother in Surajpur. The family approached the police on Friday afternoon, after their son returned home with bruises.

The police said an NCR had been filed in the matter.

“After the complaint was received, we conducted the victim’s medical test and, based on our findings, filed an NCR against four unknown students under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 323 and 504 for voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult. We will be questioning the four accused students, and then talks will be held with the school management to investigate the matter. A probe is underway to determine if the accused students had any long-standing enmity with the victim,” Muneesh Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 10:42 IST