Gujarat govt to set up Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar
The Gujarat government is setting up an Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed village in Gandhinagar district, a government release said on Thursday.
The state Labour and Employment department is setting up the institute in collaboration with the Tata Group on a not-for-profit PPP model, the statement said.
A high-powered team from the Tata Group visited Gandhinagar on Thursday and gave a presentation to the government officials, following which Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment Department, asked them to start the work as soon as possible, it was stated.
According to the release, the state government has allotted around 20 acres of land for the institute at Nasmed village, which is 20 km away from Ahmedabad.
The institute will prepare skilled manpower in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, system integration, cloud- based application, simulation solutions, among other areas.
While the state government has provided land for the Institute, the Tata Education Development Trust is contributing the capital investment.
At least 5,000 students will pass out each year from the Institute, the release quoted Mitra as saying.
Apart from Gujarat, the Union government has also approved IISs in Mumbai and Kanpur, the statement said.
DU reopens central library for research scholars, faculty members
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
