e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Haryana Deputy CM urges MHRD to include ‘climate change, sustainability’ as subjects in school curriculum

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that Italy has become the first country to include compulsory classes on climate change and sustainability in its curriculum.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh (Haryana)
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.(HT file)
         

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged the Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to include climate change and sustainability as subjects in the education curriculum.

“Keeping in view the fact that climate change is one of the major challenges being faced by developing countries including us, which has severe impact on the health of every citizen, therefore climate change and sustainability classes as a pan of curriculum in education policy should be introduced throughout the country,” a press note by Chautala on Saturday read.

In the letter, giving the example of Italy, the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, said it has become the first country to include compulsory classes on climate change and sustainability in its curriculum.

He also raised concern over the issue of the increasing pollution in the national capital region (NCR) region “which had converted the whole region as gas chamber” (sic), in the letter written to the Union Minister.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News