Haryana TET 2019 admit card released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

Haryana TET 2019 admit card: Board of school education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the admit card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 on Friday, November 8.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:11 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Board of school education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday released the admit card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 is scheduled to be held on November 16 to November 17,2019. The exam will be conducted for Level I, II and III.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of BSEH at http://www.bseh.org.in/ or Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 at http://htetonline.com/. The Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post. Candidates need to key in their registration number and password on the login page to get their admit cards.

Here are the direct links to download HTET 2019 admit cards:

HTET 2019 admit card for Level 1 exam

HTET 2019 admit card for Level 2 exam

HTET 2019 admit card for Level3 exam

Hindustantimes

The qualifying marks for all category candidates except schedule castes and differently abled candidates is 60% or 90 marks. The qualifying marks for scheduled castes and differently abled candidates of Haryana domicile is 55% or 82 marks and the qualifying marks for scheduled castes and differently abled candidates of other states is 60% or 90 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

