e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pushpa of Kaithal village tops in commerce stream, scores 99.6%

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pushpa of Kaithal village tops in commerce stream, scores 99.6%

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pushpa Rani of Kaithal’s Pai village has topped Class XII exams in commerce stream by securing 498 marks out of 500.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:21 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Pushpa Rani with family members
Pushpa Rani with family members(HT)
         

Pushpa Rani of Kaithal’s Pai village has topped Class XII exams in commerce stream by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Pushpa -a student of KVM Senior Secondary School has got perfect 100 in English Core, Accountancy and Business Studies and she got 98 in Economics. Self study of about 8-10 hours daily was her victory mantra for success as she did not take any tuition.

“I am happy with my achievement and it will help me to achieve my target of becoming a successful Chartered Accountant”, said Pushpa.

For her achievement, she gave credit to her teachers and family members as she said that they extended her all support to top the exam. Pushpa’s father Jora Singh runs a pesticide shop and her mother Sunita is house wife and she has two brothers and one sister.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
India’s Covid-19 tally at 1,192,915, death toll over 28,700
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
LIVE: 1, 078 new Covid-19 cases take Odisha tally to 19,835
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In