HP Board exams 2020 begins tomorrow, 2.17 lakh students to appear

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:11 IST

More than 2.17 lakh students to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 exams of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) starting Wednesday, March 4.

Over 1.90 lakh students are appearing in regular mode and more than 25000 through State Open School (SOS). Class 12 exams will be held from March 4 to March 27 while that of Class 10 will be held from March 5 to March 19. Exams for regular students will be held in the morning session and SOS in the evening.

Board has set up 2,227 examination centres across the state of which 203 centres have been set up for SOS examination.

Around 10,000 employees will be engaged in the examination duties. To curb mass copying all the examination centres are being equipped with Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras with sound recording. Flying squads have also been constituted at the district level.

HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumari Soni told that as many as 53 centres named after first woman teacher Savitribai Phule will be managed by women staff.

Soni also told the preparation for conducting the exam were complete and the board has airlifted question papers to the centres lacking connectivity and ones located in snowbound areas.

Two dozen such centres are situated in tribal Bharmour and Pangi sub-divisions of Chamba district. Nine more centres are in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Questions papers were sent to collection centres in Chamba and Kullu from where same were airlifted.

The board has also constituted grievances Redressal Cell at the district level to resolve complaints and issues during the exam and appointed nodal officers who can be contacted between 8 am to 6 pm.

Apart from this, an inquiry cell will be functional from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm every day.

Meanwhile, the board chairman has advised the students to remain stress-free and appear in the exam without any fear.

He also urged the parents to keep motivating the children.

The results of Class 12 will likely be declared in the third week of April and that of Class 10 in the first week of May.