MHRD readies to kickstart evaluation of CBSE answersheets

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:13 IST

The HRD ministry has decided to embark on the process of evaluation of CBSE answersheets as lakhs of students in the country await the result of their class X and XII board exams.

In his meeting with education ministers of states on Tuesday, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the CBSE should be facilitating in evaluating the answer sheets of the students in their respective states.

According to a senior government official, while class X exams were largely over, barring some areas in north-east Delhi, which was hit by communal violence, and all that needs to be done is evaluation.

“The matter has been discussed in meetings between HRD and CBSE officials and the attempt is to begin the process of evaluation of answersheets at the earliest. In the evaluation process, different examiners often get together in one building where answersheets are evaluated. A protocol of social distancing in this regard can be prepared,” the official said.

However, no final decision has been taken regarding the remain class XII exams, the official said.

A majority of class XII exams are also over and if evaluation begins, the results can be declared in June itself, the official added.

The academic calendar being drawn by UGC has also kept the admission process as beginning in the months of July and August.

In the meeting with state ministers, School Education secretary Anita Karwal, who was till recently the chairperson of CBSE was also present.

In the meeting, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, however, said that it was not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread.

“It is not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9 and 11,” Sisodia said. Curriculum for the next session should be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET should be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus,” he added.

Various other minister also said the ministry was planning to prepare safety guidelines in case of opening of schools.

Nishank said a decision had been taken to provide mid-day meal during summer holidays of schools, on which an additional expenditure of about Rs 1600 crores will be made. In addition, under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, an ad-hoc grant of Rs 2500 crore is being issued for the first quarter.

To augment the Mid-day meal program, the minister announced that in wake of Covid-19, the annual central allocation of cooking cost (for procurement of pulses, vegetable, oil, spices and fuel) under Mid Day Meal Scheme is enhanced to Rs. 8100 crore from Rs 7,300 crore, he said.

Officials said another meeting could be held with states on issues related to higher education.