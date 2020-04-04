e-paper
Hyderabad university admission 2020: Application process for postgraduate, research programmes begins

The online registration process started on April 3, 2020. Students interested and eligible to apply for the admission process can visit the official website at uohyd.ac.in on or before May 3, 2020.

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hyderabad university admission 2020.
The University of Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission to its masters and research programmes on its official website. The online registration process started on April 3, 2020. Students interested and eligible to apply for the admission process can visit the official website at uohyd.ac.in on or before May 3, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 600. The registration fee for the EWS category candidates is Rs. 550, for OBC candidates, is Rs. 400, and for SC, ST, and PWD candidates are Rs. 275.

However, for any difficulties experienced in filling up the online application form or for any other feedback, students are advised to contact the University at ‘entrance@uohyd.ac.in’.

For more information regarding the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

