IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:13 IST

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday opened the window to choose date and venue of AFSB interview. Candidates who have cleared IAF AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam can chose the date and venue for the interview from 11 am on October 21 to 11am on October 25. Candidates can do so online at afcat.cdac.in.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

IAF on Tuesday declared the AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam result on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates will have to visit the website and go to 'Candidate Login’ tab and login using their email ID and password to land on the date and venue option choosing page. Select the desired slot and venue and submit.

Click here to login

“Call letter will be available soon for download after choosing date, venue and filling bank details for travel allowance,” reads the official statement flashing on the official website.