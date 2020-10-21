e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT AFSB interview 2020: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday opened the window to choose date and venue of AFSB interview. can do so online at afcat.cdac.in.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAF AFSB interview date, venue selection option opens
IAF AFSB interview date, venue selection option opens(ANI)
         

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday opened the window to choose date and venue of AFSB interview. Candidates who have cleared IAF AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam can chose the date and venue for the interview from 11 am on October 21 to 11am on October 25. Candidates can do so online at afcat.cdac.in.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

IAF on Tuesday declared the AFCAT 02/20 entrance exam result on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates will have to visit the website and go to 'Candidate Login’ tab and login using their email ID and password to land on the date and venue option choosing page. Select the desired slot and venue and submit.

Click here to login

“Call letter will be available soon for download after choosing date, venue and filling bank details for travel allowance,” reads the official statement flashing on the official website.

top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India to make new rules to tighten grip on China’s Confucius institutes
India to make new rules to tighten grip on China’s Confucius institutes
Chinese vaccine at $60: Covid-19 vaccine latest updates
Chinese vaccine at $60: Covid-19 vaccine latest updates
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In