IB recruitment 2019 notification out: 318 vacancies at Intelligence Bureau for engineers, graduates, official notice here

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for 318 vacancies for recruitments on various posts. The posts invited for the recruitment include assistant security officer (ASO), assistant centeral intelligence officer (ACIO), junior intelligence officer, senior research officer and many other.

Candidates willing to apply for the IB Recruitment can visit the official website for the official notification once it is uploaded.

Candidates having an engineering degree (bachelors) in various streams, graduation degree in any subject, master degree in physics, master degree in statistics, accounts or 12th pass with relevant experience can apply for the posts.

There are various posts that require different set of skill, experience and education qualification to get into the intelligence bureau of India.

Education qualifications for IB recruitment 2019

Deputy Director/Tech: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (BE or BTech or BSc(Engg)] from a recognised university/institute. Streams- Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunications; or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering; or Graduate ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering; or Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunications; or Bachelor Degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, information Technology or Software Engineering; or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics; or Master of Science (Information Technology) or Master of Science (Computer Science/Computer Application) or Master of Science (Software) from a recognized University/Institute

Senior Accounts Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institute.

Senior Research Officer: Master’s degree in Economics/Statistics/Business Administration/Management or Commerce.

Security Officer (Technical): Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or MSc in Physics or Chemistry from a recognised university/institution

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: Class 12 pass with Mathematics and Physics with two years Industrial Training Course from a recognized Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who fulfil the above mentioned conditions of eligibility can submit their applications to their employers, who will forward the same along with the required papers/documents to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of issuance of the circular.

Details of required documents can be found in the official notification of MHA IB once it is uploaded.

