IB recruitment 2019: 318 vacancies at Intelligent Bureau for engineers, graduates, 12th pass, check details here

Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for 318 vacancies for recruitments on various posts like assistant security officer (ASO), assistant central intelligence officer (ACIO), junior intelligence officer, senior research officer and many other under ministry of home affairs, India.

The application process will begin from April 17, 2019. The last date is April 24.

Candidates willing to apply for the IB Recruitment can visit the official website for the official notification or find the direct link of the notification below, here.

Candidates having an engineering degree (bachelors) in various streams, graduation degree in any subject, master degree in physics, master degree in statistics, accounts or 12th pass with relevant experience can apply for the posts.

There are various posts that require different set of skill, experience and education qualification to get into the intelligence bureau of India.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts

Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Senior Research Officer: 2 posts

Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts

Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts

Personal Assistant: 7 posts

Caretaker: 4 posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts

Research Assistant: 2 posts

Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts

Accountant: 26 posts

Nursing Orderly: 2 posts

Female Staff Nurse: 1 post

Education qualifications for IB recruitment 2019

Deputy Director/Tech: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (BE or BTech or BSc(Engg)] from a recognised university/institute. Streams- Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunications; or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering; or Graduate ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering; or Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunications; or Bachelor Degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, information Technology or Software Engineering; or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics; or Master of Science (Information Technology) or Master of Science (Computer Science/Computer Application) or Master of Science (Software) from a recognized University/Institute

Senior Accounts Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institute.

Senior Research Officer: Master’s degree in Economics/Statistics/Business Administration/Management or Commerce.

Security Officer (Technical): Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or MSc in Physics or Chemistry from a recognised university/institution

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: Class 12 pass with Mathematics and Physics with two years Industrial Training Course from a recognized Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.

Click here to check the official notification issued by IB Recruitment 2019: Pay scale, experience required and other details here

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who fulfil the above mentioned conditions of eligibility can submit their applications to their employers, who will forward the same along with the required papers/documents to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of issuance of the circular.

Details of required documents can be found in the official notification of MHA IB.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:04 IST