IBPS PO Prelims call letter 2018 released at ibps.in, here’s link to download admit card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for preliminary exam to recruit of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in October/November 2018. The online main exam will be held on November 18 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2019, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2019.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Prelims call letter 2018.

IBPS PO Prelims call letter 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download PO prelims call letter for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The call letters for PO/MT-VIII Preliminary exam will be available till October 14.

IBPS recently released the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII). The pre-exam training for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees will be held from October 1 to October 7, 2018.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 08:14 IST