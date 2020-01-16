e-paper
ICAI CA final result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the result of CA final exam (old and new course)today. Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA Final Result 2019
ICAI CA Final Result 2019(ICAI)
         

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the result of CA final exam (old and new course) today, on January 16 . Candidates can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI also sends the result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA final exam results:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

ICAI has also released the merit list.

Click here for CA final (old course) merit list

Click here for CA final (new course) merit list

How to check ICAI CA Final results 2019: 

Visit any of the official website mentioned above.

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

Education News