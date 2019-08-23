ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org, direct link to check

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:58 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday declared the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course and New Course) Examination results.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.orgor caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. They can also check the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) on the above mentioned websites.

The examination was conducted in May 2019.

Here is direct link to go to the page for results:https://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/index.php

Direct link to check result for Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination : May 2019

Direct link to check result for Intermediate (New) Examination : May 2019

Direct link to check result for Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS : May 2019

Direct link to check result for Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : May 2019

In a notification issued earlier, ICAI had said, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate(Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.”

Earlier on August 13, the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation exam and final examination (old and new course) results were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 17:51 IST