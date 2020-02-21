ICMAI Result 2020 to be declared today for December exam, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:25 IST

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the results of certified management accounting (CMA) exam conducted in December 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their result online at examicmai.in.

The official notice on the website of ICMAI reads, “Result for December 2019 Term of examination will be available on 21-Feb-2020 in evening at the following servers:http://www.examicmai.in http://www.examicmai.org”

Candidates who appeared in December 2019 Term Exam are requested to visit the above links directly for the result.

How to check ICMAI Result 2019:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at examicmai.in or examicmai.org

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.