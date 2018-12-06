ICSE 2019: Students to get paper-wise marks

ICSE (Class 10) examinees will now have their marks for English language and literature, history and civics, geography and science mentioned separately in their marksheets.

Till last year, only subjectwise marks were mentioned in the mark sheet.

This new change will come into effect from the examination year 2019, said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary at the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in a press release on Wednesday.

Further, ICSE and ISC students will be able to appear for a compartment examination in only one subject.

The examination will be held in the month of July each year and the results will be declared in August.

Timetable for ICSE and ISC exams 2019 has been uploaded on the council’s website, the council informed in a communique.

From the examination year 2021 onwards, for the subject literature (English paper 2) at the ICSE and ISC levels, all candidates will be required to compulsorily study the prescribed Shakespeare’s play, prose (short stories) and poetry.

In addition, new subjects are being introduced too.

For ICSE, group 1 – history, civics and geography (Thailand), this subject may be offered mainly for candidates of Thai nationality.

The candidates will have a choice to either study history, civics and geography or history, civics and geography (Thailand).

For ISC students, subjects of hospitality management and legal studies will be introduced.

To bring about an upward mobility, the council will be tweaking the syllabus and questions of certain major subjects in Class 9 and 10 to align with curriculum of classes 6 to 8.

From the academic year 2019, training program will be mandatory for teachers on various major subjects at the elementary, ICSE and ISC levels.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:50 IST