ICSE Results 2020: ICSE class 10th results to be declared today at cisce.org

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:16 IST

ICSE Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students of class 10th board who have appeared in the ICSE board exam will be able to check their result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’.

Schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

How to check ICSE results on the official results website after it is declared:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, select the course ICSE

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Steps to receive ICSE results through SMS after it is announced:

ICSE: To receive your ICSE results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

Steps to download ICSE results through Career portal after it is declared:

Visit the official website of CISCE

Click on the link for Results 2020

Select ICSE as required from the course option

For accessing ICSE results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha

The council has made provisions for the candidates to apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website. However, the recheck will only be conducted for those subjects who’s written examination has been held. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper for ICSE papers. In addition, the provision of applying for rechecking by the head of schools through the career portal is also available.