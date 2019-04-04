IGNOU 32nd convocation: Awards medals, degrees

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) organised its 32nd convocation on Wednesday. The main function was organised at Ignou, Maidan Garhi in New Delhi where vice- president M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest.

The convocation was held simultaneously at 56 regional centres where students, who passed master’s degree programme and professional programme at bachelor’s degree level, were awarded degrees.

In Lucknow, the convocation function was organised at National PG College auditorium where 400 out of 3,320 eligible candidates were awarded degrees in person.

Prof Manoj Dixit, vice-chancellor, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya was the guest of honour and delivered the convocation address. He also gave three gold medals to the learners for securing highest marks in their disciplines.

IGNOU learners – Akanksha Mishra, Shrey Kasera and Ashish Kumar Singh – bagged gold medal from Lucknow region. The V-C also felicitated 12 personalities for their contribution towards open and distance learning.

These included Sq. Ld. Rakhi Agarwal, Shweta Srivastava, deputy SP, Anshumali Sharma, state liason officer, Anoop K Singh, member, Wildlife Board, UP government, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, self defence trainer and others.

Manorama Singh, regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow elaborated the need and significance of open and distance learning in providing opportunities to millions for acquiring higher education. She said IGNOU, the largest open university in the world, has evolved successful models of democratisation of education, training and capacity building.

She said an 87 year old woman, Lakshmi Srivastava, took admission in an IGNOU programme and became a role model for all.

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow informed about the initiatives taken by the varsity for reaching out to rural/remote areas and disadvantaged sections including women and minorities.

Neerja Singh, principal, National PG College was the distinguished guest during the function.

Prof Dixit, in his convocation address, congratulated the gold medalists and recipients of degrees. He said all recipients have entered in the new era where there are immense opportunities, new challenges and innumerable social and economic complexities.

ACHIEVERS FROM LUCKNOW

