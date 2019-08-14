IGNOU Results 2019: June term end exam results declared at ignou.ac.in

education

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:13 IST

IGNOU on Wednesday declared results for students who appeared in June, 2019 term end examinations. The grade cards have also been released and can be accessed by the students at ignou.ac.in/result

IGNOU conducts term end exams twice in a year, June and December.

The University had established 910 examination centers including 16 overseas centers and 123 centers in Jail for jail inmates for the June, 2019 Term End Examination.

Direct link for Term End Exam Results - June 2019

Direct link for Grade Card

Direct link for grade card status (Selected programs of BDP)

Direct link for grade card Status (All programs Except for BIT/ADIT)

IGNOU earlier declared results for students who appeared in June, 2019 term end examinations and applied for early results.

Indira Gandhi National Open University had earlier informed that the results of June term-end examination 2019 will be declared in mid-August

Earlier today, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of online and offline admission forms for all programmes for July 2019 session.

The last date for submission of forms for all Programmes for July 2019 session has now been extended to August 27, 2019. Earlier, the last day to apply for IGNOU admissions for July 2019 sessions had been extended to August 14. Interested candidates can access handbook and Prospectus by clicking here.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:10 IST