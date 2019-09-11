IGNOU Admissions: Applications invited for Post Basic Bsc Nursing Programme 2020

education

Sep 11, 2019

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited online application for admissions to Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme for batch commencing in January 2020. Candidates applying for admissions to this programme will be asked to appear in an entrance test to be held on November 9, 2019.

The application process can be completed at https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/ up to October 10, 2019. An examination fee of Rs. 1000 should be paid through credit Card, debit Card or net banking.

There is no age bar for admission into this programmes. Please read the prospectus at https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/site/BScN_pros-2020-final.pdf for fee structure, courses offered, scheme of examination and other details.

Eligibility

In-service Nurses, that is registered nurses and registered midwives (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of two years experience in the profession. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any of the nursing courses of 6-9 months, duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).

Or

In-service Nurses (RNRM) having 10th class (Matriculation) or its equivalent with three year, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of five years experience in the profession. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any of the nursing courses of 6-9 month, duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).

Note: Reservation policy as per Government of India Rules is applicable. Use of mobile phones/electronic devices is strictly prohibited in the premises of IGNOU examination centres.

Sep 11, 2019