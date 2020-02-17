IGNOU January 2020 admission deadline extended till February 28, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:15 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for January session admission 2020 till February 28. Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January session admission 2020 was January 31, 2020 which was then extended till February 15, 2020.

“Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 28 February for Indian and International Students,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

•Visit the official website

•On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 28 Feb and 20 Feb 2020 for Indian and International Students respectively’

•A new page will appear on the display screen

•Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required registration details

•After filling the mandatory information click on the “Submit” button

•Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS

•Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login

•If you have already registered i.e you are an existing user click the “LOGIN” button