Home / Education / IGNOU January 2020 admission deadline extended till February 28, check details here

IGNOU January 2020 admission deadline extended till February 28, check details here

Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January session admission 2020 was January 31, 2020 which was then extended till February 15, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:15 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU January admission 2020.
IGNOU January admission 2020. (HT file)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for January session admission 2020 till February 28. Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January session admission 2020 was January 31, 2020 which was then extended till February 15, 2020.

“Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 28 February for Indian and International Students,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

•Visit the official website

•On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 28 Feb and 20 Feb 2020 for Indian and International Students respectively’

•A new page will appear on the display screen

•Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required registration details

•After filling the mandatory information click on the “Submit” button

•Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS

•Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login

•If you have already registered i.e you are an existing user click the “LOGIN” button

5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena says PM Modi hiding poverty during Trump’s visit
‘Centre’s reply disturbing’: Supreme Court on permanent commission to women Army officers
Petitioners hail ‘progressive’ SC verdict on women Army officers
Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to telecom department towards statutory dues
Kia Motors reveals first images of next-generation Sorento SUV
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
