Home / Education / IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 02:38 PM IST

The new programme aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns, IGNOU said.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Environmental Studies, which will commence from the July 2023 session.

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies
IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

The new programme aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns, IGNOU said.

“The current degradation of natural ecosystems is seen in the form of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, etc. In order to address the environmental challenges induced by anthropogenic activities there is a need for developing a knowledgeable workforce in the areas such as climate change, pollution, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development,” it said.

The programme can also be used for lateral entry to MA (Environmental Studies) offered by the institute.

“After completing the Programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world.It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment,” IGNOU added.

For more details abour the course, interested candidates can refer to the IGNOU Common Prospectus at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out