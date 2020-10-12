e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU to organise 2-day seminar on ‘Innovations in ODL for Quality Education’ from Oct 14

IGNOU to organise 2-day seminar on ‘Innovations in ODL for Quality Education’ from Oct 14

According to a press release issued by IGNOU, this seminar aims to share and showcase experiences on innovations and innovative practices in the ODL system, and to explore avenues for innovations to cater to the educational needs of new age distance learners.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
         

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organize a two-day national seminar on “Innovations in ODL for Quality Education -2020” in virtual mode on October 14 and 15, 2020.According to a press release issued by IGNOU, this seminar aims to share and showcase experiences on innovations and innovative practices in the ODL system, and to explore avenues for innovations to cater to the educational needs of new-age distance learners.

There are a total of seven themes of the seminar, which include innovations in Curriculum Design and Study Material Development, e-Content Development and Online Learning, Counselling and Delivery of Instructions, Learner Support and Grievance Redressal, Assessment and Evaluation System, Covid-19 pandemic is driven innovations in the ODL System and Innovations in ODL in context with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Eminent educationists, teachers, academics, and researchers from State Open Universities, IGNOU, National Institute of Open Schooling, Distance Education Institutions, and Technical and Private Universities will be participating in the events.

The participants will conduct academic deliberations that would involve the sharing of experiences and innovative practices to enhance the quality of the ODL system. There will be theme-wise keynote addresses by the eminent educationists.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In