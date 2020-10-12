IGNOU to organise 2-day seminar on ‘Innovations in ODL for Quality Education’ from Oct 14

education

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organize a two-day national seminar on “Innovations in ODL for Quality Education -2020” in virtual mode on October 14 and 15, 2020.According to a press release issued by IGNOU, this seminar aims to share and showcase experiences on innovations and innovative practices in the ODL system, and to explore avenues for innovations to cater to the educational needs of new-age distance learners.

There are a total of seven themes of the seminar, which include innovations in Curriculum Design and Study Material Development, e-Content Development and Online Learning, Counselling and Delivery of Instructions, Learner Support and Grievance Redressal, Assessment and Evaluation System, Covid-19 pandemic is driven innovations in the ODL System and Innovations in ODL in context with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Eminent educationists, teachers, academics, and researchers from State Open Universities, IGNOU, National Institute of Open Schooling, Distance Education Institutions, and Technical and Private Universities will be participating in the events.

The participants will conduct academic deliberations that would involve the sharing of experiences and innovative practices to enhance the quality of the ODL system. There will be theme-wise keynote addresses by the eminent educationists.