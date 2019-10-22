IIM Lucknow summer placement report for batch 2019-21

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:46 IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed the Summer Placements for the class of 2019-21 of the two-year Post Graduate Programme.

The mean stipend of selected students is Rs 1.09 lakh per month while median stipend is Rs 1.20 lakh per month, claimed IIM Lucknow in a press statement on Tuesday. This year, IIM Lucknow has recorded 100% placements for its 35th batch of 481 students in a record time.

Top segments based on the roles offered were sales and marketing (25%), consulting (24%), finance (17%), operations, IT/Systems (17%), general management (9%) and e-commerce (8%). The remaining offers were from domains such as market research, analytics, business development, digital marketing and supply chain amongst others.

The recruitment drive saw participation from more than 140 domestic and international recruiters. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM Lucknow as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, consulting and finance roles in the country.

Prof Rajesh Aithal, chairman Students’ Affairs and Placement attributes this to pedagogy, competencies and values students acquire at IIM Lucknow. “With this year’s placements, IIM Lucknow has yet again reinforced its presence among the top Business schools in the country and has proven to be a preferred destination for organisations which select very limited B-schools to recruit.”

“This performance has once again stamped the authority of IIM Lucknow as the premier B-School in the country. IIM Lucknow has yet again reinforced its presence as a premier B-school with 100% Summer Placements,” he said.

Top recruiters

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, A.T. Kearney, Avendus Capital, Bain and Co, Citi, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase and Co, McKinsey and Co., Microsoft, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, P&G, TAS, The Boston Consulting Group, Uber, and Udaan.

First-time recruiters include companies like Apparel Group, Beam Suntory, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Ola, Paragon Partners, Pioneering Ventures among others. Companies such as Apparel Group, Cipla, Deutsche Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Landmark Group offered international profiles, IIM Lucknow official said in a press statement.

Sector-Wise Summary

FMCG/Consumer Goods/Telecom/Digital Media Sectors

In the FMCG/Consumer Goods/Telecom/Digital Media sectors, a total number of 139 offers were made. In addition to the traditional sales and marketing roles, these firms offered roles in supply chain management, IT, corporate finance and analytics with some of them being exclusive roles for IIM Lucknow.

BFSI sector

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector saw participation of companies such as Avendus Capital, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Multiples Alternate Asset Management that hired for their private equity, front end investment banking, and global markets roles.

In addition to this, the sector saw a total of 68 offers by firms such as American Express, Axis Capital, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Paragon Partners, Pioneering Ventures, Royal Bank of Scotland among others. The major roles were in investment research, corporate/wholesale/retail banking, market research, trading and operations.

Consulting and General Management Sector

In the consulting domain a total of 121 offers were made. Accenture Strategy, AT Kearney, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Co., Deloitte, MasterCard Advisors, McKinsey & Co. and The Boston Consulting Group were among the top recruiting firms. The General Management domain saw participation from companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, RPG, RPSG and TAS among others.

IT/E-Commerce/Technology sector

Some of the firms in the IT/E-commerce/Technology sectors were Adobe, Amazon, Byju’s, Capgemini, Cloudtail, Ekart, Flipkart, Google, Media.net, Microsoft, Ola, Samsung, Swiggy, Uber and Wipro. In addition to roles in IT/Systems, these firms opened roles in category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, strategic alliances, program management and analytics.

Highlights Placements 100%

No. of students 481

No. of offers: 481

Mean Stipend: 1.09 L per month

Median Stipend: 1.20 L per month

Sales/Marketing 25%

Strategy/Consult 24%

Finance 17%

Operations/IT 17%

General Mgmt 9%

E-commerce 8%

