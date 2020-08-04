e-paper
IIM Sirmaur campus inaugurated by HRD Minister

On 15th August 2014 it was announced that the IIM for Himachal Pradesh would be set up at Dhaulakuan in the Sirmaur district. On 12th March 2015, the State Govt. allotted a 210 – acres land at Dhaulakuan for development of the permanent campus of the Institute

Aug 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurates IIM Sirmaur campus online
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurates IIM Sirmaur campus online
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ along with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh through online mode on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishank said the Centre had taken decision in 2014 to establish seven new IIMs including IIM Sirmaur to fill the gap between demand and supply of corporate leaders created by the then existing IIMs. He added that on 15th August 2014 it was announced that the IIM for Himachal Pradesh would be set up at Dhaulakuan in the Sirmaur district. On 12th March 2015, the State Govt. allotted a 210 – acres land at Dhaulakuan for development of the permanent campus of the Institute.

The Minister informed that IIM Sirmaur was operationalized by IIM Lucknow in August as the mentor Institution with the commencement of the first batch of PGP of 20 students, from its temporary Campus at Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. And since then the Institution is progressing well and is scaling new heights academically and infrastructurally. He further informed that the current academic activity is operationalised from temporary campus which is fully residential for students with all modern facilities. The students are not only pursuing academics but also engaged in various cultural, sporting and CSR and community outreach activities.

