IIT Bombay asks students not to believe rumours about cancellation of exams

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:42 IST

With uncertainty looming over the spring semester exams, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has asked its students not to believe rumours of cancellation of exams. The administration is yet to take a decision on the matter.

On March 28, amid the nationwide lockdown over the Covid-19 outbreak, the institute announced an early summer vacation for students from April 1 to May 31, 2020. It, however, did not clarify the status of the spring semester examinations which are usually held in the month of March.

Last week, rumours were rife that the institute had cancelled the exams altogether causing anxiety among many students. However, on Wednesday, IIT Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri dispelled the rumours and said a final decision was pending.

“During the time of such a pandemic, such rumours add to the agony and anxiety of our students who are away from the campus right now. Please stop such fake news. Our Senate will take a decision on this soon and it will be reported on the institute’s website and all students will be informed,” said Chaudhuri.

While academic and research activities remain suspended at the institute since March 14, the institute shut for summer vacations on April 1 and examinations remain deferred.

An expert committee formed by the central government last month had suggested that universities hold online examinations. Meanwhile, different IITs have chalked out plans to conduct exams in batches while maintaining the social distancing guidelines laid down by the central government. While IIT Roorkee has prioritised its final year students for the completion of semester, IIT Madras may allow its students to take their exams at the nearest IIT.