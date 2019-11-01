e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

IIT Delhi collaborates with ISRO to set up space technology cell

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here is going to set up a space technology cell in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(PTI)
         

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here is going to set up a space technology cell in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The announcement was made on Friday by IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, a day ahead of the varsity’s 50th annual convocation where ISRO Chief K Sivan will be the chief guest.

“IIT Delhi is going to set up a space technology centre in collaboration with ISRO to contribute to the space technology research,” Rao told reporters.

With the move, IIT Delhi will join the league of other premiere institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee where the Space Technology Cells (STCs) have been set up to play a major role in taking up the space technology research and applications to the newer heights.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:28 IST

tags
top news
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says New Delhi ‘very serious’ about Make in India
Merkel meets Modi, says New Delhi ‘very serious’ about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News