e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

IIT Delhi to map indoor pollution in capital

IIT Delhi has completed the final report on identification of districts in Punjab and Haryana from where crop burning contributes most to the air pollution in October-November in Delhi-NCR by studying the impact of crop burning and wind patterns.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
IIT Delhi.
IIT Delhi.(Agency file photo)
         

IIT Delhi is undertaking a study to measure indoor air pollution in schools, residential complexes, Metro, malls and restaurants in Delhi.

This is part of the technological projects being undertaken by premier institution to devise effective solutions for the air pollution problem in the country, according to a statement.

This comes after IIT Delhi experts were called by the Supreme Court to suggest measures to control the high levels of air pollution in the national capital after the city plunged into apocalyptic smog for days, forcing schools to shut, and bringing in the odd-even scheme.

IIT Delhi has completed the final report on identification of districts in Punjab and Haryana from where crop burning contributes most to the air pollution in October-November in Delhi-NCR by studying the impact of crop burning and wind patterns.

It is also studying the best practices globally on air pollution reduction programmes especially Japan and China. A study on prediction of PM 2.5 levels in Delhi and impact of interventions is also being done.

Identification of brick kiln clusters and coal fired thermal plants in Delhi-NCR and measures to mitigate pollution caused by them is being conducted.

A study is being planned to deploy air pollution sensors in Delhi buses to measure the extent of pollution in different areas and routes in the city and develop forecasting models.

The premier institute is also planning a study on the carbon footprint of Delhi and making it carbon neutral with the support of Niti Aayog. The model once accepted by Niti Aayog would be extended to other cities as well.

IIT Delhi has developed a process to convert agro-waste such as stubble into pulp which can be used to make bioethanol, paper and tableware and also helps the farmers generate profits from their waste instead of burning it off and can help in reducing pollution caused by burning of crop residues.

The institute is also working on creating a low cost air pollution monitoring network using low cost sensing devices to predict the real time concentration of pollutants.

tags
top news
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News