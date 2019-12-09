e-paper
IIT Hyderabad invites applications for short term course on Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modelling Localized Deformations

This course will provide an overview of modelling approaches used in the mechanics of elastic and inelastic materials and structures, with special attention to the objective description of highly localized deformation modes such as damage, fracture, and shear bands.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has invited applications for a short term course on ‘Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modeling Localized Deformations’ to be held from February 19 to 21, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for this course can apply via email on or before December 15, 2019.

For more information, candidates are avised to visit the official website at nmamld2020.com.

This course will provide an overview of modelling approaches used in the mechanics of elastic and inelastic materials and structures, with special attention to the objective description of highly localized deformation modes such as damage, fracture, and shear bands.

Highlighting the importance of this short-term course, Dr. Amirtham Rajagopal, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This course is intended to provide graduate students, engineers, and researchers working in aerospace, automotive, civil, mechanical engineering, and materials and manufacturing industries with the theory and applications of nonlocal and nonlinear mechanics approaches for modelling localized elastic and inelastic deformations. More specifically for modeling fracture or damage in materials. The course will be co taught by IIT H faculty, together with renowned international faculty such as Prof JN Reddy and Prof Arun Sriivasa from Texas A&M university USA.”

This course is intended to provide graduate students, engineers, and researchers working in aerospace, automotive, civil, mechanical engineering, and materials and manufacturing industries with the theory and applications of nonlocal and nonlinear mechanics approaches for modelling localized elastic and inelastic deformations.

