IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony
- The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu on Saturday organised its first-ever convocation ceremony in hybrid mode on January 9, 2021.
The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
Out of the 79 graduates, 39 received their degrees while present on campus while 40 graduates were awarded their degrees online.
Taijaswaini Agarwal was awarded the President of India Gold Medal for excellent academic performance by scoring the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) across all departments.
Aakar Sharma from Computer Science and Engineering was awarded a Director’s Gold Medal for outstanding all-round performance and Institute Silver Medal for scoring the highest CGPA in Computer Science and Engineering.
Shreyanshu Kumar was awarded an Institute Silver Medal online for having the highest CGPA in Electrical Engineering while Shubhendra Singh Yadav received his Institute Silver Medal in person for scoring the highest CGPA in Mechanical Engineering.
The ceremony started with a plantation drive by the Chairman and Director. The processions of Senate moved to the stage with background recitation of Vedic chants.
The commencement address was delivered by Gurcharan Das who talked about “Making a life instead of Making a living”.
The convocation address was delivered by Professor Arogyaswamy J Paulraj - a Padma Bhushan awardee Indian American electrical engineer who delivered the message of excellence to the graduates.
He also emphasised on working and to persevere for the nation. The institute also presented the graduating batch with a website of their memories and the juniors presented a beautiful song for the graduating batch which was written, composed and sung by IIT Jammu’s students.
The ceremony was chaired by the Chairman - Board of Governors, Sharad Kumar Saraf who travelled from Mumbai to Jammu for the occasion along with the director, Professor Manoj Singh Gaur, Chairman, Convocation committee, Professor Ashoke K Sarkar and Registrar, IIT Jammu- Colonel Sanjay Dahiya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol
- Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here
- According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy
- This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers
- The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony
- The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20: Uday Samant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox