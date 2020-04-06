e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Kanpur community kitchen feeding 800 street kids

IIT Kanpur community kitchen feeding 800 street kids

Professor Laxmidhar Behera (54) of electrical engineering department is running a kitchen in IIT-K community centre that cooks and distributes food to the poor children living around the campus. Instead of working in labs, he and his team are toiling with large sized cooking utensils

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:26 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Nearly 500 packets were distributed to the children at different brick kilns in Choubeypur area.
Nearly 500 packets were distributed to the children at different brick kilns in Choubeypur area.(Sourced)
         

A professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), with the help of his colleagues and students, is working overtime in feeding 800 children of migrant workers who lost their jobs when the 21-day lockdown was imposed on March 25 to fight the Sars-Cov pandemic.

Professor Laxmidhar Behera (54) of electrical engineering department is running a kitchen in IIT-K community centre that cooks and distributes food to the poor children living around the campus. Instead of working in labs, he and his team are toiling with large sized cooking utensils

“We cook rajma-. Puri-sabzi, khichdi or rawa halwa at our community centre. Several colleagues, their spouses and students are also assisting me,” said Prof Behra who is also connected with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Vrindavan.

“Charity work being carried out by ISKCON has always been an inspiration. Principal of a school which these kids attend approached me to help in providing them meals. Then I thought of running a kitchen for poor daily wagers and their children. Colleagues also pitched in and now their spouses help in preparing chapatis,” he said.

“IIT-K fraternity and even others are contributing money to help run this kitchen. Colleague Rajiv Gupta, physicis department and Virendra Tewari, a local leader has been a great help in running it,” professor Behra said.

“A group of IIT-Kanpur fraternity, consisting of faculty, staff and students, has volunteered group to prepare cooked meal packets for distribution among the distressed sections of the society located in the neighbourhood,” said Prof S Ganesh, deputy director at IIT-K.

“This volunteer group has been distributing food packets in the nearby areas for the past six days. For the initial three days 250 packets were distributed by the group headed by Prof LD Behera. After the broader involvement of the campus community, there has been a substantial increase in the number of food packets distributed. Now an NGO has partnered in running the community kitchen,” the deputy director said.

On March 31, 2020, 500 packets were prepared and distributed. On April 1, nearly 600 packets were prepared. Nearly 500 packets were distributed to the children at different brick kilns in Choubeypur area. The remaining were distributed to rickshaw-pullers and others in Nankari area. On April 2, nearly 700 cooked meal packets were distributed to the children at different brick kilns and others in need and now the number had increased to 800, Prof Behra said.

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News