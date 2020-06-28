e-paper
IIT Kharagpur joins hands with Canada varsity for doctoral programme

IIT Kharagpur joins hands with Canada varsity for doctoral programme

Jun 28, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
         

As part of its mission to “reach out globally and engage actively”, IIT-Kharagpur has collaborated with University of Alberta, Canada, to launch a Joint Doctoral Degree Program (JDP) -- aimed at facilitating academic exchanges between the faculty members and students of the two countries.

The programme will give students an opportunity to undertake research at the partner institute for a period of six months to one year, a statement by IIT-Kharagpur said.

Virendra Kumar Tewari, the director of IIT Kharagpur, said, “We have to engage actively in a more strategic manner, in the post-COVID 19 world.” “The partnership programme will include identification of research projects for students, joint supervision, fellowships with financial support in the form of a monthly stipend to cover the cost of accommodation and meals for students during their visit,” Tewari said.

The participating students will receive recognition upon completion of the programme, the statement added.

