Home / Education / IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020: 88 Non-teaching vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 28

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020: 88 Non-teaching vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 28

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 non-teaching vacancies. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has invited online applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at iitkgp.ac.in on or before February 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 non-teaching vacancies. Out of which, 6 vacancies are for Junior Technical Superintendent, 22 for Junior Executive, 1 for Junior Accounts Officer, 2 for Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology/Radiology/Physiotherapy), 2 for Senior Library Information Assistant, 5 for Physical Training Instructor, 49 for Junior Technician/Junior Laboratory Assistant, and 1 for Driver Grade – II.

Age limit:

For Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Executive, Junior Accounts Officer, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology/Radiology/Physiotherapy), Senior Library Information Assistant, and Physical Training Instructor posts, the candidate should not exceed 30 years of age.

While for Junior Technician/Junior Laboratory Assistant, and Driver Grade-II posts, an applicant should be between 18-25 years old.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Shaheen Bagh protestors suspend march to Amit Shah's residence, await permission
1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi's CR Park
I am everyone's chief minister: Arvind Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM
PM Modi announces 'another big decision' on Ayodhya Ram Temple
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
There's a fake Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it looks exactly like the real one
'Wanted India to know how it feels': BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
'Hum Honge Kaamyaab...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in
