IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020: 88 Non-teaching vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 28

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:51 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has invited online applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at iitkgp.ac.in on or before February 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 non-teaching vacancies. Out of which, 6 vacancies are for Junior Technical Superintendent, 22 for Junior Executive, 1 for Junior Accounts Officer, 2 for Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology/Radiology/Physiotherapy), 2 for Senior Library Information Assistant, 5 for Physical Training Instructor, 49 for Junior Technician/Junior Laboratory Assistant, and 1 for Driver Grade – II.

Age limit:

For Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Executive, Junior Accounts Officer, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology/Radiology/Physiotherapy), Senior Library Information Assistant, and Physical Training Instructor posts, the candidate should not exceed 30 years of age.

While for Junior Technician/Junior Laboratory Assistant, and Driver Grade-II posts, an applicant should be between 18-25 years old.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.