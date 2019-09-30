IIT Madras launches initiative ‘D-Well’ to leverage Digital Media for businesses

education

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) is launching the ‘D-Well’ initiative to leverage digital media and devices to help enhance the small and medium businesses and also to help aspiring entrepreneurs create a new business. The initiative will focus on creating awareness about the opportunities in and beyond the digital screen and also to make the screen time minimal and make it qualitative.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Madras, is a student-run organisation focussed on inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. It organises events such as Hackathons, Business Planning Competitions, Workshops, Talks by eminent personalities, and panel discussions focussed on startup enthusiasts to hard-core entrepreneurs. Every year, the student body takes up a new initiative to create awareness on social issues. This years’ topic was Digital Awareness.

Taking part in a ‘Fireside Chat’ organised by E-Cell at IIT Madras campus on Tuesday (September 24, 2019), the chief guest Mr Yaagneshwaran Ganesh, TEDx Speaker and Author, said, “It is important you do what you are interested in, because the present digital media can make a career out of your interest.”

The ‘D-Well’ Initiative involves the following activities:

# Emphasis on Art Entrepreneurship. Workshops and talks to be organised on how to bring your talent in music, design, writing etc out on the digital platform to gain recognition and a possibility to make a career out of it. So, all the artists out there look out for our upcoming activities.

# Conducting nostalgic activities reminding people how the world used to be before the digital era.

# Discussions and debates of what the future of digital media holds for us.

In less than three decades, the use of computer technology has grown exponentially with Digital technology having become a part of everyday life. There is incredible potential for digital technology to be applied in and beyond the classroom, but it is vital to rethink how learning is organised if the society is to reap the rewards.

E-Cell worked on the development of 21st Century Educational Skills in high-school children in the form of last year’s social campaign called ‘E-21.’

Speaking about this initiative, Shubham Subhash Danannavar, Head of Public Relations and Marketing, E-Cell, said, “We have so many opportunities to use digital media to our advantage. But all we do is scroll through Instagram and videos. Through this campaign we would like to spread awareness that it can be used effectively and explore unconventional careers too using Digital Technology as a tool.”

E-Cell will be conducting various outreach programs to create awareness about this initiative.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:03 IST