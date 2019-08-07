IIT- Patna convocation: Four students bag gold medal

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:07 IST

As many as 335 students of different disciplines were conferred their degrees at the 7th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Patna (IIT-P) held at Bihta Campus on Tuesday.

Former director of IIT Bombay, Prof. Devang Khakhhar, was the guest of honour on this occasion. While addressing the students, he said, “Convocation is a milestone. Now you will leave your shelter and the outside world is full of challenges. You may not realise that the education and knowledge you have gained in IIT is unique and rare. Each student must utlise his knowledge of science for the betterment of the nation. I wish the students to reach more heights of success.”

Pushpak Bhattacharyya, director of IIT-P, presented the annual report of the institute on the occasion.

191 BTech students, 26 MSc students, 78 MTech students, and 40 PhD students were awarded their degrees. The convocation ceremony was organised in traditional India attires. The girls wore white sari or salwar suit while boys wore white kurta pajama with Kolhapuri chappals.

Among the BTech students of batch 2019, Ashish Raj and Tarun Garg from the department of computer science and engineering bagged the President of India gold medal and director’s gold medal respectively. While Mansi of MSc and Zufishan Haque of MTech received Aryabhatta gold medal and Chairman’s gold medal respectively.

Ashish Raj , BTech student, was conferred with Shri Kedar Nath Das Memorial Award and a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 for his outstanding all-round performance, excellent organisational and leadership qualities.

Ashish Raj, Shivam Tiwari, Abhishek Singh, Nipoon Gupta, and Divyanshu Khandelwal in BTech courses, Sonali Jana, Mansi and Alok Mahanta in MSc courses while Kumar Anjneyal, Zufishan Haque and Aakash in MTech courses were awarded institute silver medal.

Ashish Raj, recipient of three medals, aspires to become an entrepreneur.He said, “I want to pursue MTech from renowned IIT College and then I wish to set-up my own start-up in Patna to utilise my knowledge of science and technology for development here.”

Six students of BTech and 9 students of MTech were awarded “proficiency in project work prize” and a cash award of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 7500 respectively for the best project works in their departments.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:07 IST