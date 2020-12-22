e-paper
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Over 4K vacancies announced in Karnataka, Gujarat circles

India Post has invited online applications for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles. There are a total of 2443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1826 in Gujarat circle.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020
         

India Post has invited online applications for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles. There are a total of 2443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1826 in Gujarat circle.

The online application process began from December 21 and the last date to apply is January 20. Aspirants can apply online at indiapost.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have passed class 10th with Maths, local language and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language at least till class 10th. Basic knowledge of computer is a must.Candidates will have to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.

