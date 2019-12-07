Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Application begins for rallies in Bihar, MP, UP and other regions
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: The army recruitment rally will be held in various regions including Gaya, Sainik Vidyalaya Beed, Fatehpur (UP), Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur, GRD Ghoom , Tezpur, Tiruchirrapally , Alwar, Katihar, Aurangabad and others.education Updated: Dec 07, 2019 14:05 IST
Indian Army recruitment rally 2020 will begin from January next year for the posts of soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier nursing assistant, nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk/ store keeper technical, soldier tradesman and others.
The army recruitment rally will be held in various regions including Gaya, Sainik Vidyalaya Beed, Fatehpur (UP), Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur, GRD Ghoom , Tezpur, Tiruchirrapally , Alwar, Katihar, Aurangabad and others.
The online application for the rallies are going on. Candidates can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Dates for application:
Gaya: 06 December 2019 to 19 January 2020.
Pune: 02 Dec 2019 and close on 14 Jan 2020
Fatehpur UP: 04 Dec 2019 to 17 Jan 2020.
Anupur (MP):09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020
Tiruchirrapally : 19 Nov 19 to 18 Dec 19
Ghoom Army Ground: 15 December 2019 to 28 January 2020
Check official notification for Army Recruitment Rally in Gaya
Eligibility:
Soldier General Duty(All Arms): SSLC/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject OR
Soldier Technical : 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.
Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary: 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% in each subject. OR 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% in each subject.
Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms): 10+2 / Intermediate Exam passed in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Should have studied and passed English and Maths / Accounts / Book Keeping in Class X or Class XII with 50% marks in each subjects.
Soldier Tradesman (All Arms 10th Pass@) ---Class 10th Simple Pass
Soldier Tradesman (All Arms): Class 8th Simple Pass (for House Keeper & Mess Keeper). SLC should be countersigned by District Education Office.