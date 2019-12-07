e-paper
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Application begins for rallies in Bihar, MP, UP and other regions

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020:  The army recruitment rally will be held in various regions including Gaya, Sainik Vidyalaya Beed, Fatehpur (UP), Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur, GRD Ghoom , Tezpur, Tiruchirrapally , Alwar, Katihar, Aurangabad and others.

Dec 07, 2019 14:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates walk on balance beams during their physical fitness test at an Indian Army recruitment rally at Khasa near, Amritsar
Candidates walk on balance beams during their physical fitness test at an Indian Army recruitment rally at Khasa near, Amritsar
         

Indian Army recruitment rally 2020 will begin from January next year for the posts of soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier nursing assistant, nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk/ store keeper technical, soldier tradesman and others.

The army recruitment rally will be held in various regions including Gaya, Sainik Vidyalaya Beed, Fatehpur (UP), Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur, GRD Ghoom , Tezpur, Tiruchirrapally , Alwar, Katihar, Aurangabad and others.

The online application for the rallies are going on. Candidates can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Dates for application: 

Gaya: 06 December 2019 to 19 January 2020.

Pune: 02 Dec 2019 and close on 14 Jan 2020

Fatehpur UP: 04 Dec 2019 to 17 Jan 2020.

Anupur (MP):09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020

Tiruchirrapally : 19 Nov 19 to 18 Dec 19

Ghoom Army Ground: 15 December 2019 to 28 January 2020

Check official notification for Army Recruitment Rally in Gaya

Eligibility:

Soldier General Duty(All Arms): SSLC/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject OR

Soldier Technical : 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary: 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% in each subject. OR 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% in each subject.  

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms): 10+2 / Intermediate Exam passed in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Should have studied and passed English and Maths / Accounts / Book Keeping in Class X or Class XII with 50% marks in each subjects.

Soldier Tradesman (All Arms 10th Pass@) ---Class 10th Simple Pass

Soldier Tradesman (All Arms): Class 8th Simple Pass (for House Keeper & Mess Keeper). SLC should be countersigned by District Education Office.

Candidates can check the official notifications here

