Innovative research essential for country’s growth, says Nitin Gadkari

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:50 IST

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said innovative research, backed by technology and policy decisions, is essential for the progress of the country.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed-to-be-university here, Gadkari said the country needs to lay greater focus on research and steps should be taken to strengthen the knowledge base.

“Proper attitude, confidence and transparency can promote innovative research for developing new technologies which will ensure speedy and balanced development, he said.

The Union minister said the agricultural sector also has an immense potential to generate employment and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal said besides technology and innovation, once should take a peep into theology.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no dearth of resources in Odisha but universities should generate ideas to ignite a spark for taking the state along the path of development.