e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Innovative research essential for country’s growth, says Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the sixth convocation of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed-to-be-university here, Gadkari said the country needs to lay greater focus on research and steps should be taken to strengthen the knowledge base.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Mint file)
         

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said innovative research, backed by technology and policy decisions, is essential for the progress of the country.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed-to-be-university here, Gadkari said the country needs to lay greater focus on research and steps should be taken to strengthen the knowledge base.

“Proper attitude, confidence and transparency can promote innovative research for developing new technologies which will ensure speedy and balanced development, he said.

The Union minister said the agricultural sector also has an immense potential to generate employment and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal said besides technology and innovation, once should take a peep into theology.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no dearth of resources in Odisha but universities should generate ideas to ignite a spark for taking the state along the path of development.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News