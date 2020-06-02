e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Institutions need to develop technology-focused teaching methods: Rajasthan Governor

Institutions need to develop technology-focused teaching methods: Rajasthan Governor

He said there is a need to develop such a platform, along with expanding internet network, which is comprehensive and can meet the needs of students.

education Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Jaipur
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said there was a need to change the traditional ways of imparting education and develop technology-focused teaching methods.

He said there is a need to develop such a platform, along with expanding internet network, which is comprehensive and can meet the needs of students.

The governor, while addressing a webinar organized by Raj Bhavan here, said the COVID-19 crisis is also an opportunity to change the higher education system.

Universities have to use this opportunity to transform themselves and will have to focus on things like promoting online learning in higher education and curriculum reconstruction, Mishra said.

During the webinar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission DP Singh said the universities have several responsibilities including research, teaching and giving right direction to the lives of the youth.

top news
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone Nisarga

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In