IOCL admit card for apprentice exam 2019 released, here’s how to download

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentice exam 2019. Candidates who have applied for the exam successfully can download the admit card from the official website of IOCL. The IOCL Apprentice exam 2019 will be held on August 18.

IOCL admit card 2019: Steps to download

Visit official website of IOCL at iocl.com

Click on link for ‘Selection for Engagement of Trade and Technician Apprentices by IOCL MD Southern Region 2019-20 Phase II’ in what’s new section

Click on the link for download of admit card

Click on the link for download admit card on the new page that opens

Key in your registration number and date of birth on the login page that opens

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout

The written tests will be conducted at Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Cochin and Bangalore. The admit card will contain details of date and venue for the written test. The exam will have multiple choice questions of Objective

