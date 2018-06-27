JAC 12th arts result 2018: Gaurav Ankit Kumar is topper; pass percentage slightly up

Ranchi’s Gaurav Ankit Kumar scored 431 marks out of 500 to top in the arts stream of intermediate or Class 12 board examination conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), results showed on Wednesday, as 72.62% students cleared the test.

Kumar of St Xavier College scored 75 marks in English, 83 in Hindi, 96 in economics, 96 in geography and 81 in political science.

Mukesh Kumar of SS Model +2 High School in Patratu achieved 84.6% to become the second topper, while Siddharth Shankar Hembrom of Chakradharpur’s Marwari High School scored 84% to get the third position in the state.

Girls once again did better than boys as 74.12% of them cleared the exam. The pass percentage among boys was 70.57%.

“Results have improved this year as compared to last year. More improvement is still required,” the council’s chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh said.

Singh said 12,430 students passed the exam with first division marks in the arts stream, while 88,805 got the second division and 30,943 students the third division.

There were 181,999 students who appeared for the exam and out of which 131,179 qualified for admission to higher classes.

There were 105,066 girls who wrote the exam and 77,884 of them cleared it. Similarly, 76,933 boys appeared for the examination and 54,295 of them passed.

Students, however, were disappointed with the long wait for the result and said the procedure for admissions have been almost completed in most of the colleges.

“The results were declared in the calculated time frame. We had to conduct the examination of Class 9 and Class 11 in between. If we engaged all teachers in the evaluation, their examinations would have to shift to July and August. Then, these students would get very less time for preparation of final board exams next year,” Singh said,

He further said the evaluation of the art stream answer sheets was completed on June 20 and the results were declared in a week.

Khunti was the best performer among districts in the state with 92.51% students passing the exam, Lohardaga came second with 90.60% candidates were announced successful and Ranchi was at the third position as 86.66% cleared the exam.

Godda was the worst performer with merely 38.57% of its students managing to pass. Jamatara followed with 47.49% and Palamu with 49.49% students, who cleared it.

“We will review the reasons for poor performance of these districts,” the chairman said.

The JAC Jharkhand 12th arts result came as a sigh of relief to the council, an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Merely 48.34% of Class 12 science stream students passed the exam and only 59.48% candidates cleared Class 10.